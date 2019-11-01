Register now for Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids

Halloween is just behind us, which means one thing: It’s time to start thinking about Christmas.

Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, which provides toys to children in need during the holidays, has opened registration to local families. The organization serves much of southern Burnet County.

Founded more than two decades ago, Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids works to fill every Christmas list submitted to it, but longtime volunteer Robben Thompson said the sooner families register the better.

Parents can sign up at The Helping Center of Marble Falls Area, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls, or the Department of Health and Human Services, 1406 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls.

These locations also have registration forms for Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach, which helps ensure Granite Shoals area children wake up December 25 with presents under the tree. Granite Shoals families can also fill out applications for Christmas Outreach at Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals.

People wanting to give to either organization, can mail monetary donations to:

Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, P.O. Box 1750, Marble Falls, TX 78654

Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach, P.O. Box 2325, Granite Shoals, TX 78654

Toy donations may be dropped off at The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune office at 1007 Avenue K in Marble Falls.

In addition, The Picayune-KBEY Toy Drive on December 4 benefits both organizations as well as Burnet County Santa’s Helpers.

