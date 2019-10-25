Old Bertram, Burnet yearbooks needed for digital collection

A school’s history lives within the pages of its yearbooks — and online for Burnet Consolidated Independent School District students and staff.

But part of that history is missing from an online yearbook gallery put together by the Hill Country Community Foundation.

The foundation and district are looking for pre-1952 yearbooks from Burnet and Bertram high schools.

All Bertram High School yearbooks from 1952-70 and Burnet High School yearbooks from 1952 to the current one have been scanned and digitized. The 1937 Burnet High School yearbook is also online.

Books are returned to the owners after they are scanned.

Although only an elementary school is still in operation in Bertram, the city once had its own school district, formed in 1909, and other campuses, including Bertram High School.

In 1970, the Bertram district and Burnet Independent School District, which dates back to the mid-1880s, formed Burnet Consolidated Independent School District.

Contact Sharon Schwartz at sschwartz@burnetcisd.net or 512-756-2124 for more information or to make arrangements to have a yearbook scanned.

