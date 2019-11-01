Marble Falls loses 28-0 to Weiss in final home game

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Marble Falls High School football team ended its home schedule with a 28-0 loss to Pflugerville Weiss on November 1.

The Wolves (8-1 overall, 6-0 District 13-5A Division II) showed why they haven’t lost a game in district play. They took advantage of their offensive opportunities when they had them and relied on a stingy defense that limited the Mustangs to about 100 yards of total offense.

“Everything we tried they had an answer for,” Mustangs head coach Brian Herman said. “They looked like they had 12 or 13 players on the field. They didn’t disappoint. They’re number one in the district for a reason.”

After Marble Falls’ (1-7, 1-5) first drive ended with a punt, Weiss went 66 yards on a drive capped off by a 6-yard scoring run by junior running back Devin Cross. Weiss led 7-0 with 8 minutes 3 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Wolves added to their lead on their first possession of the second quarter when senior receiver Stewart Miller caught a pass from freshman quarterback Tavian Cord, turned, and ran 45 yards to the end zone. The extra point was good, and Weiss led 14-0.

Both teams made the final five minutes of the half interesting.

Weiss faked a punt, but the Mustangs read the play and stuffed the runner at the line of scrimmage to force a turnover on downs.

On the ensuing drive, Marble Falls faced a fourth-and-6. Instead of punting, sophomore punter Logan Barnes passed to sophomore quarterback Jake Becker for an 11-yard gain.

The Mustangs reached the Weiss 13-yard line after a Weiss player was called for targeting. But the Wolves stiffened and forced the Mustangs into another fourth down. Though the Mustangs completed the pass, the receiver jumped to make the catch and landed out of bounds, and Weiss preserved its 14-0 halftime advantage.

With 10:02 left in the game, Weiss senior running back Jaden Askew scampered 67 yards to the end zone for a 21-0 lead.

Cross earned his second touchdown of the night when he dived into the end zone from 4 yards out for a 28-0 advantage with 4:30 left in the contest.

Askew finished with 11 carries for 122 yards and a score. Tavian completed five of nine passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, and Miller caught two passes for 54 yards and a score. Weiss had 358 yards of total offense, all unofficial.

Offensively, Marble Falls had four punts, three turnovers on downs, and one interception.

Herman said he emptied the Mustang offensive playbook in trying to find plays that confused the Wolves. But their size in the trenches allowed them to control the line of scrimmage and their speed propelled them to quickly find ball carriers and tackle them for minimum gains.

“I hoped we’d find something, a crease, a seam, something to penetrate,” Herman said. “They’re good. They’re really, really good.”

Herman studied Weiss’ films from the entire season and noted the same athletes have played the same positions throughout the year, which shows the consistency, trust, and rapport the Wolves have with each other.

He credited Weiss for sticking with their program after suffering through a winless season in 2018.

Marble Falls will finish the season Friday, November 8, when the Mustangs travel to play Bastrop Cedar Creek at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium, 755 Texas 21 West in Bastrop.

