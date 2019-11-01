Deer season opens with plentiful numbers, according to TPWD

The general deer season opens Saturday, November 2, in the Texas Hill Country, which will welcome hunters with cool temperatures and sunny to partly cloudy skies. For early morning hunters, conditions should be perfect and the deer plentiful, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The season runs through January 5, 2020, in the North Zone, which includes Burnet and Llano counties. It ends January 19 in the South Zone.

“Good fawn production this year should help maintain the overall population and provide an abundance of deer for hunters,” said Alan Cain, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department white-tailed deer program leader. “We’ve seen a slow but steady growth in the statewide population over the last fifteen years, particularly in areas such as the Hill Country.”

TPWD also predicts an above-average year for quality antlers.

“I’m hearing of some exceptional bucks being harvested,” Cain said. “I’ve talked to a number of hunters and landowners who have been scouting at their lease or hunting property for the upcoming general season, and (they) are reporting good antler quality as well. I think hunter excitement is high this season, and hunters have lots to look forward to.”

In the North Zone, limits are five deer, no more than two bucks, all seasons combined. All bucks must be tagged with a Managed Lands Deer Program (MLDP) tag only, and all anterless deer must be tagged with an MLDP anterless tag. Hunters are required to possess a resident or non-resident general hunting license.

For dates on other hunting opportunities and the youth-only season, check out the 2019-20 Outdoor Annual of hunting and fishing regulations.

