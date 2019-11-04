Burnet loses to Fredericksburg, but playoff hopes remain

The final seconds of the Burnet Bulldogs game against the visiting Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies on November 1 had all the makings of a dramatic come-from-behind victory. It didn’t end that way, however, as Fredericksburg went home with a 10-7 win over Burnet.

The loss drops Burnet to 1-3 in District 14-4A Division I play, while Fredericksburg remains undefeated in district at 4-0. The Billies are tied with Lampasas atop the district standings. Burnet is tied with Liberty Hill in the fourth spot. Canyon Lake, at 2-2, is holding its own in third place. The Taylor Ducks, at 0-4, are last.

In the low-scoring Fredericksburg-Burnet game, both teams missed opportunities to put points on the board.

The Billies struck first with a field goal in the opening quarter. In the second, the Bulldogs attempted a field goal, but missed, giving the ball to Fredericksburg on their own 20-yard line.

The Battlin’ Billies began pushing their way down the field, eventually arriving on the Bulldogs’ 1-yard line, where Jarrett Beard bulled in for the score. Fredericksburg was up 10-0.

Late in the second half, with about 2:34 left on the game clock, Burnet got on the board when quarterback Matthew Tippie hit Luke Kiser for a 38-yard touchdown pass.

The Bulldogs, now only down 10-7, attempted an onside kick, but Fredericksburg got the ball.

The Billies’ offense took over, and it looked as if the outcome of the game was certain.

But with 1:40 left in the game, the Billies fumbled and Burnet recovered on the Fredericksburg 46-yard line.

Burnet edged the ball to the Billies’ 32-yard line. The Billies’ defense countered with a big sack, pushing back Burnet to almost midfield.

With the clock running down, the Bulldogs tried for the end zone, but Fredericksburg intercepted the ball, sealing the outcome.

The Bulldogs are on the road against the Taylor Ducks on Friday, November 8. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg’s win over Burnet means the Billies’ home game against Lampasas on November 8 is for the district championship. Both Fredericksburg and Lampasas have clinched two of the four playoff spots. The remaining two spots will be decided between Fischer Canyon Lake, Burnet, and Liberty Hill. Burnet needs to beat Taylor to earn its second district win. But if Liberty Hill (3-5, 1-3) beats Canyon Lake (6-3, 2-2), the Panthers force a three-way tie for the final two spots. The district’s first tiebreaker in a three-way tie is point differential, which means the first spot goes to the team that has the most points scored in the head-to-head matchups between the three teams. With two teams vying for the final spot, district rules stipulate that the playoff berth goes to the winner of the regular season head-to-head matchup between the two remaining teams. In other words, Burnet still has a shot.

