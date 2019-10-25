Monster Dash and Zombie Crawl benefit Boys and Girls Club

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

Do the Monster Dash.

The Monster Mash-inspired 5K and costume contest hosted by the Highland Lakes Association of Realtors is Monday, October 28, and benefits the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes.

“We wanted to do something that would be fun and something the entire family could do,” said the association’s Shannon Bendas.

The event is 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the association’s office, 4601 E. Innovation Loop in Marble Falls. The 5K starts at 6 p.m. and has awards for first, second, and third places. Before the dash, check out the booths with activities and candy.

“Like a trunk-or-treat,” Bendas said.

Local musician Kale Stephens will perform for the crowd.

Entry for the run/walk is $25 for ages 13 and older and free for kids 12 and younger. Register online in advance or at the event.

If you register at the event, bring cash or a check made out to the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes.

Those who don’t want to dash can “crawl.” About 10 minutes after runners take off is the start of “The Walking Dead” Zombie Crawl, a 100-meter walk.

Though it’s not required, Bendas is encouraging people to don their Halloween costumes for the event.

“… It’d make it a lot of fun,” she said.

The costume contest starts at about 7 p.m. and will award prizes for best individual costume and best group themed costume.

“We just wanted to create something that the entire family could come out and enjoy,” Bendas added.

Check out the HLAR website for more information.

daniel@thepicayune.com