Granite Shoals’ Family Fun Day full of faith and festivities

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

You gotta have faith, or at least the Granite Shoals Faith Alliance, to pull off the community’s annual Family Fun Day.

The free event is 11 a.m. Sunday, October 27, at Veterans Park in Granite Shoals.

It begins with a worship service followed by family-friendly fun, including hayrides, face painting, bounce houses, giveaways, and tons of free hot dogs, candy, and other goodies.

“Parents can thank us for all that later,” joked the Rev. Jackie English, the lead pastor of Christ Redeemer Fellowship in Granite Shoals.

The Faith Alliance is made up of several Granite Shoals churches.

Each participating church will offer something special during the worship service. It’s a celebration of God and the resiliency of the city one year after the destructive October 2018 flood, said the Rev. Randy Taylor of First Baptist Church of Granite Shoals.

Everyone is invited, even if you don’t live in Granite Shoals. English is hoping for a big turnout.

“Show up for worship at eleven and stay for the food and fun,” he said.

For more information about Family Fun Day, email English at english@nctv.com. Veterans Park is located on Phillips Ranch Roach between West Willow and West Cedar drives.

