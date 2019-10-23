MILITARY NEWS: Llano High School graduate finishes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kristen Weinstock graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

She completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an Associate in Applied Science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Weinstock is the daughter of Jenny and KevinMcPherson of Llano. She is the granddaughter of Billye Beck and Sam McPherson of Llano and Joyce and Jim Hawthorne of Corpus Christi. She is married to Shane Weinstock of Austin.

Weinstock is a 2013 graduate of Llano High School.