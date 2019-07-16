MFHS graduate completes Navy boot camp with high ranking

SN Samuel Thomas McCrocklin recently graduated boot camp at the United States Navy Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois, as an honor graduate with a rank of E3. McCrocklin was the recipient of the United Services Organization Shipmate Award “presented to the graduating recruit whose enthusiasm, supportive attitude and willingness to help others during their training period exceeded Navy training standards.”

McCrocklin will serve with the Seabees as a construction electrician.

The 2013 Marble Falls High School graduate and Eagle Scout is the son of proud parents Deyva and Jim McCrocklin of Marble Falls and the grandson of Shirley Dougherty of Galveston.