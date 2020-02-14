Rivera-Bojanini engagement

Pablo and Irene Rivera are delighted to announce the engagement of their son Vincent Rivera to Leyla Bojanini, daughter of Fernando and Maria Victoria Bojanini of Pereira, Colombia. Their wedding celebration will follow on April 18, 2020, in Gualala, California.

The couple met while attending medical school at UT Health Center in San Antonio. Leyla earned her doctorate at Universidad CES in Medellín, Colombia, and continued with an externship at UT Health Center. Vincent, a 2011 graduate of Burnet High School, earned his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology at Angelo State University and his doctorate at UT Health Center, specializing in physical therapy.

He is currently employed at Baptist Medical Center and the University of Florida Health Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

Leyla is currently pursuing her internal medicine residency at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville and will soon be pursuing her fellowship specializing in hematology/oncology.

The couple will reside in Jacksonville with the hopes of someday returning to Texas!