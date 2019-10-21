Bealls in Burnet, Marble Falls soon to be Gordmans

Bealls department stores in Burnet and Marble Falls will be converted into discount retailer Gordmans no later than mid-2020, Stage Stores Inc. recently announced.

Stage Stores owns both the Bealls and Gordmans brands.

Most of the Bealls stores in the United States will be converted sometime in 2020, according to Blakeley Graham, manager of brand publicity for Stage Stores.

“Shoppers are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price concept,” Graham said in a statement. “Gordmans has a wide array of popular brand name merchandise for the entire family at the lowest possible prices compared to department stores.”

During the upcoming transition, all Bealls employees will be offered jobs with Gordmans, Graham said in an email to DailyTrib.com. Some stores will hold job fairs to recruit new employees.

Stage Stores has about 625 locations under the Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles, and Stage brand names. They operate in 42 states. By the end of 2020, Stage Stores expects to have 700 Gordmans locations open. Bealls and Burkes Outlets have about 420 stores in 16 states across the Sunbelt. Burkes stores will not be part of the conversion to Gordmans

Transition typically takes about eight days once closeout sales are completed. Closeouts are needed because Gordmans carries a much larger inventory than Bealls. Merchandise includes fashions and footwear but also home decor, gifts, accessories, fragrances, and other items for the entire family.

Shoppers will be able to use their Stage-brand private label credit cards, Style Circle Rewards, and Stage-brand gift cards at Gordmans.

While Stage Stores is based in Houston, Gordmans originated more than 100 years ago in the Midwest as an off-price retailer similar to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls. When the Gordmans chain filed for bankruptcy in 2017, it was purchased by Stage Stores.

The Marble Falls Bealls Department Store is located at 14009 RR 1431. The Burnet store is located at 118 E. Polk St.