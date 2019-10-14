Comment on transportation plans at CAMPO open house

Transportation is a major topic in Central Texas, especially as more people move to the area. Getting ahead of that growth is a large focus of the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Regional Transit Study, 2019-22 Transportation Improvement Program, and 2040 Regional Transportation Plan.

CAMPO staff are hosting an open house on those plans from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Lakeside Pavilion, 305 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls. During the come-and-go event, CAMPO representatives will be on hand to talk about the Regional Transit Plan, which encompasses the six-county region of Burnet, Williamson, Travis, Bastrop, Hays, and Caldwell counties.

CAMPO works with local and regional partners to get a better understanding of transportation and transit needs. A big part of that is public input. During the open house, people can submit comments on the plan. The comments can also be submitted online.

Along with the open house, people can review the study online at the CAMPO website. Public comments on the transportation improvement program and regional transportation plan will be taken until November 8 while transit study comments will be taken until November 22.

On Thursday, October 17, CAMPO also will conduct an open house on these topics from 4-7 p.m. at the Bee Cave Library, 4000 Galleria Parkway in Bee Cave.

