Reception honors Rep. Wilson; House speaker is guest

The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives will be in the Highland Lakes on October 14 to help celebrate a fellow member.

House Speaker Dennis Bonnen is the special guest at a public reception for state Rep. Terry Wilson, who represents District 20, which includes Burnet County. Lorna and David Kithil are hosting the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in their home, 1921 FM 1980 in Marble Falls.

Wilson, a Republican in his second term in the Texas House, served 30 years in the U.S. Army and attained the rank of colonel before retiring. He is an active member of the Highland Lakes community, serving as an assistant Scout Master. He and his wife of 21 years, Shannon, and their two sons, William and Benjamin, are members of First Baptist Church of Marble Falls.

Bonnen was sworn in as Speaker of the House on January 8, 2019. He was first elected to the Texas Legislature when he was 24 and joined the House in 1997. He is serving his 12th term.

Bonnen represents District 25, which includes southern Brazoria County and all of Matagorda County.

Prior to becoming speaker, Bonnen served three legislative sessions as speaker pro tempore. In the 84th and 85th sessions, he was chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. In the 85th session, he was a member of the House Culture, Recreation and Tourism Committee.

Bonnen has previously served as chairman of the Environmental Regulation Committee, the Sunset Advisory Committee, and the House Special Purpose Districts Committee; vice chairman of the Joint Committee of Oversight of Higher Education Governance, Excellence and Transparency; and a member of the Natural Resources Committee.

In addition to his legislative duties, Bonnen is the CEO and chairman of the board of Heritage Bank. In 2009, the Houston Business Journal honored him with one of its inaugural “40 Under 40” awards.

He and his wife, Kim, and their two sons live in Lake Jackson.

