Horseshoe Bay voters to decide mayor, two council seats

The Horseshoe Bay mayor’s seat and two City Council spots are on the ballot in the November 5 election.

Early voting is weekdays from Monday, October 21, through Friday, November 1.

The mayoral race features two current council members: Cynthia Clinesmith and Reagan Lambert. Mayor Steve Jordan is not running for re-election.

Three candidates are on the ballot for the two City Council positions: Linda Burling, Frank Hosea, and Randy Rives.

Early voting locations and hours for Llano County residents are:

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano, from 7 a.m.-7 pm. October 21, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. October 22-25, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. October 28, and 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. October 29-November 1

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St., from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. October 21-25 and October 28-November 1

Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive, from 8:30 a.m-4:30 p.m. October 21-25 and October 28-November 1

Early voting locations and hours for Burnet County residents are:

AgriLife Extension Office auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. October 21-25 and October 28-November 1 (open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays, October 24 and 31)

Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. October 21-25 and October 28-November 1 (open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays, October 24 and 31)

All Texas voters will have a say on 10 state constitutional propositions. Sample ballots and voting information are available on the Llano County Elections webpage.

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the following locations in Llano County:

Voting Precincts 101 and 410 — Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano

Voting Precincts 204 and 205 — Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 Texas 261 in Buchanan Dam

Voting Precincts 108, 203, and 307 — Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.

Voting Precincts 102 and 109 — Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive

And in Burnet County:

Courthouse South Annex — 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

For Texas voter identification information, visit VoteTexas.gov.

