Buckaroo Ball, golf tournament benefit Boys & Girls Club

For many kids, the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes is the go-to after-school spot where they can get a jumpstart on homework, learn a new skill, or just have fun.

Over the past two decades, the Highland Lakes club has served thousands of youths and expanded to offer services in Marble Falls, Burnet, Kingsland, and Llano.

Keeping the doors open while providing great programming and staff takes money and community support.

A major fundraiser, the annual Buckaroo Ball and golf tournament is Monday, October 14, at Escondido Golf and Lake Club, 9090 FM 2147 in Horseshoe Bay.

The four-person scramble has an 11 a.m. shotgun start. It includes contests, prizes, and a complimentary lunch.

The 18th annual Buckaroo Ball is 6-10 p.m. John Arthur Martinez and his full band will perform, and guests will enjoy plenty of dancing and food.

For tickets, golf tournament information, or sponsorship inquiries, contact Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes Executive Director Bill Drake at 830-798-2582 or bill@bgc-hl.com.

