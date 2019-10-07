‘Classy and elegant’ fashion show for Marble Falls library

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

The Marble Falls Library Thrift Store has built a reputation as the place to go for first-rate fashion at secondhand prices.

On October 10, clothing and accessories are leaving the store’s racks for the runway at the “Diamonds in the Ruff,” this year’s fashion show and luncheon benefiting the Marble Falls Public Library. The annual fundraiser is noon-2 p.m. Thursday at the library, 101 Main St. Tickets are $25 and available at the library and the thrift store, 300 Avenue J.

“We’re really looking for a classy and elegant feel this year,” said Brittany Cayness, the library’s adult program coordinator.

She said people will be amazed at the quality and styles available at the Marble Falls Library Thrift Store.

“Especially in how they put things together,” said Cayness about the outfits the store crew is creating for the event.

During the fashion show, which includes lunch, people can see the incredible fashions that can be purchased at the thrift store. And if they see an entire outfit they like, they can buy every piece.

“They’re all for sale,” Cayness said.

Thrift store sales help support the library.

“The thrift store and the Friends of the Library (group) are such a big part of what we can do (at the library),” Cayness added. “And it’s such a fun event.”

The library will shut down Thursday for the fashion show and remain closed through October 14. It reopens Tuesday, October 15.

Call the Marble Falls Public Library at 830-693-3023 or visit marblefallslibrary.org for more information. Call the Thrift Store at 830-693-5120 or go to marblefallslibrarythrift.com for hours.

daniel@thepicayune.com