Helping Center receives $50,000 grant from JM Huber program

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

The Helping Center of Marble Falls Area Executive Director Sam Pearce was all smiles — even before the cake was cut.

“This is the biggest donation we’ve ever received from one company or donor,” he said October 10, just before heading out to the front of the J.M. Huber Corporation office in Marble Falls. “This is, I mean, it’s so big for us.”

Outside, Huber employees and staff presented Pearce and The Helping Center board members and volunteers with a $50,000 check. The money, which came from Huber’s Impact Your Community funding grant, will go toward the construction of a loading dock at the food pantry’s new home in the 1000 block of Broadway in Marble Falls.

The Helping Center, which provides food to Highland Lakes residents, is relocating to the future Community Resource Center on Broadway. In the new building, The Helping Center will have more space, a better storage area, and a loading dock and be set among a number of other services and programs beneficial to its clients.

The Texas Housing Foundation broke ground on the new resource center in September.

The Helping Center is raising money to help build the new food pantry. The current facility at the intersection of Avenue N and Broadway can no longer keep up with the needs of its clients.

The Huber grant is a big step toward completing the project.

The Huber Corporation, headquartered in New Jersey, issued only five grants this year through its Impact Your Community program: one in China, two in California, one in Oklahoma, and the one in Marble Falls.

“They had thousands of applications probably, but we — here in Marble Falls — got one,” Pearce said. “That’s pretty incredible”

Huber employee Robben Thompson, director of customer care at the Marble Falls plant, filled out and submitted the application earlier this year on behalf of The Helping Center.

After the check presentation and with everyone gathered inside the Huber office for cake, Pearce shared his thanks to Huber staff.

“Y’all are laying the cornerstone for this community for something that’s going to make a difference for at least the next fifty years,” he said. “Thank you. Thank you, so much.”

People wanting to support The Helping Center of Marble Falls Area, either with monetary donations for the construction of the new facility or food donations, can call 830-693-5689.

