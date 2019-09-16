Burnet shows true colors during homecoming week

It’s homecoming week for Burnet High School.

While the campus is the epicenter of activities, the Burnet community also shows its true colors: kelly green and white. That Bulldog pride has only grown since September 1885, when the Burnet school district was formed.

The annual homecoming parade is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 19, on the courthouse square in Burnet. Lineup starts at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 108 S. Vandeveer St.

The homecoming king and queen will be announced Friday night during the Burnet-Manor New Tech football game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Field, 1400 Bulldog Stadium Drive in Burnet. The homecoming court consists of Carrie Guthrie, Tatum Davis, Janeen Benitez, Kali Crist, Rebecca Westbrook, Mitch Howard, Blaine Buckhalter, Dylan Stroh, Bryan Silva, and Isaac Sanchez.

After the parade on Thursday are the community pep rally and bonfire at the high school, 1000 The Green Mile.

