Burnet County Friends of the NRA fundraiser is Saturday

While local governments in Burnet County try to provide law enforcement agencies with the best gear possible, the needs are sometimes just outside the scope of their budgets.

That’s where the Burnet County Friends of the NRA, part of the NRA Foundation, comes in. It holds fundraising campaigns such as the upcoming raffle and Wall of Guns drawing at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at Rods, Barrels & Strings, 1300 U.S. 281, Suite 110, in Marble Falls.

The raffle for a Ruger Precision Rifle .338 Lapua Magnum is sold out, but people can still participate in the ever-popular Wall of Guns.

During the event, the Friends group will offer 54 cards at $20 each with a chance for the holders to win one of the firearms on the Wall of Guns. It’s a popular event, so anyone interested in getting a card should arrive early.

Much, if not most, of the funding raised in Burnet County returns to the local communities through grants to law enforcement agencies and youth shooting sports programs. In past years, the Burnet County Friends of the NRA has helped provide grants to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office for sidearms and secure storage in vehicles, the Granite Shoals Police Department for ballistic helmets and firearms, the Burnet Police Department for rifles, the Marble Falls Police Department for ballistic vests;,and the Burnet County 4-H for rifles for the shooting team.

All firearms won during the Saturday raffle and Wall of Guns will be transferred through a Federal Firearms Licensed dealer.

Contact Liz Foley at lfoley@nrahq.org or Mark McDonald at 830-693-4613 for more information.

