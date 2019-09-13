Mi Herencia Hispana event celebrates Hispanic heritage

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

Considering the large Hispanic population and its influence in the Highland Lakes and the Texas Hill Country, Jimena Ibanez wondered why there has never been a community-wide celebration.

Not one to leave a job to someone else, Ibanez and her church, Iglesia Conexiones, put together Mi Herencia Hispana, which translates to “My Hispanic Heritage.” The free event is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South in Marble Falls. It’s open to everyone, not just those with a Hispanic background.

“The main idea is to get Hispanics from all over the area together — from Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, Kingsland, Cottonwood Shores, anywhere around the area — and celebrate our heritage,” Ibanez said.

Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15 to October 15. This year’s theme is “Hispanic Americans: A History of Serving Our Nations.”

Hispanics have played important roles in the United States, especially in Texas, and Ibanez said the Sunday event is a chance for residents to recognize those great accomplishments and contributions, which often are overlooked.

Many Latin American and South American countries celebrate their independence in September. And, over they years, people from those countries have immigrated to the United States and become proud citizens of this country.

Ibanez pointed out that the term “Hispanic” doesn’t just describe people from Mexico; it includes those from different countries who share a wonderful culture of music, food, literature, and art.

During Mi Herencia Hispana, everyone can enjoy music, food, and more. Students from a Dallas-area Christian college will perform the play “Secretos Incómodos,” which teaches children about abuse. Ibanez said it might not seem like a production for a celebration such as this, but the message is important.

“It’s done in a good, you know, tasteful and age-appropriate manner,” she said. “We just want to help protect the children.”

For more information about Mi Herencia Hispana, call 512-290-7768.

daniel@thepicayune.com