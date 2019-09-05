Spicewood teen killed in one-car accident on Paleface RR

A 16-year-old Spicewood resident died September 2 after his car crashed into a tree.

Charlie Leo Levine was known for his “contagious laughter and kind heart,” according to his obituary.

At 7:53 p.m. September 2, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of an accident on Paleface Ranch Road about 2 miles east of Spicewood. According to the DPS report, a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis had struck a tree on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The report stated the vehicle was traveling southbound on the road at what the troopers described as “an unsafe speed” when the driver, identified as Levine, “appeared to lose control.” The driver overcorrected to the right, putting the car into a side skid, then collided with the tree.

According to the DPS report, Levine died at the scene.

Levine is survived by his parents, Cynthia and Paul Levine, and his sisters, Callie and Emma Levine.

Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.

His funeral will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Fall Creek Cemetery, located just east of the Fall Creek Road intersection with Texas 71 in Spicewood.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

“Charlie was a ray of sunshine, a passionate and self-taught drummer, and brightened the lives of everyone he encountered,” according to the GoFundMe page.

