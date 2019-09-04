Pink Out Marble Falls cancer event returns September 12

Pick out your pink. Pink Out Marble Falls is back.

The annual event, sponsored by Marble Falls Fire Rescue, aims to honor those who have beaten cancer or are still battling it by painting the town pink, a symbolic color for awareness of the disease.

The main event is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12, in downtown Marble Falls. Enjoy a cake walk, bounce houses, water props, and more family-friendly fun, including the Mr./Ms. Pink Out 2019 contest.

While the event is centered in Marble Falls, everyone in the Highland Lakes is invited to don pink or deck out their businesses and offices in the color.

In fact, businesses can take part in a decorating contest. Registration is due online by Friday, September 6. At stake are bragging rights until the next Pink Out Marble Falls. First, second, and third places win custom trophies.

Crossroads Guardians of Hope once again will be in town with its pink first responder vehicles, including Debbie the fire truck.

Marble Falls Fire Rescue, Crossroads Guardians of Hope, and other first responder crews typically spend the day after Pink Out Marble Falls making the rounds at local businesses, schools, and offices, where they celebrate those fighting the disease.

Proceeds from this year’s Pink Out Marble Falls benefit Fighting for Gold, a Highland Lakes-based pediatric cancer support network.

Go to Marble Falls Fire Rescue’s Pink Out Marble Falls webpage for more information about the event.

