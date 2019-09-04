Burnet County sheriff, state senator to talk border and more

It’s hard to understand the U.S.-Mexico border issue unless you’ve been there. In March, Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd got a firsthand look.

Boyd will share his experiences as the guest speaker during the Burnet County Republican Women’s meeting Thursday, September 12. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Reed Building in Burnet.

During a border tour with several other Texas sheriffs, Boyd met with U.S. Border Patrol officers, residents, local law enforcement, and others who are living amidst a national crisis. One of the things Boyd heard was how border and illegal immigration issues are affecting residents in the immediate area.

Boyd will talk about border security, drug trafficking and cartels, and other topics related to the current crisis.

District 24 state Sen. Dawn Buckingham (R-Lakeway) also will attend the meeting. She’ll give an update on the 2019 Texas legislative session by touching on tax relief, immigration reform, health care, and education.

People attending the meeting are asked to bring bottles or single-wipe packets of hand sanitizer to be donated to the National Border Patrol Council in Edinburg for the use of border patrol officers coming into contact with people possibly carrying communicable diseases.

The Reed Building, also known as the Hill Country Foundation Building, is located at 402 Jackson St. Guests are welcome to attend the meeting. A lunch is $15.

