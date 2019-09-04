Renamed Highland Lakes Canine Rescue puts focus on Fido

The name has changed, but the mission remains the same.

The Highland Lakes SPCA is now Highland Lakes Canine Rescue. The new name appropriately reflects the organization’s mission and focus, board member Jeanne Gillen said.

“Our mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and secure loving and healthy forever homes for abandoned dogs in the Texas Hill Country,” she said. “We strive to be the best no-kill shelter in the Hill Country. The name change to Highland Lakes Canine Rescue distinguishes us as a speciality dog rescue organization, eliminates any public uncertainty as to the animals we rescue and shelter, and reduces the confusion with other organizations.”

Residents, including board member Suzanne Owens, started the organization in 1999 as Highland Lakes SPCA in an effort to rescue homeless dogs in Central Texas. Initially, it was a “foster-only” organization, but donations went toward shelter facilities in the Marble Falls area. Gillen said Highland Lakes Canine Rescue now has a staff, a resident executive director, a resident facilities manager, and an active and passionate group of volunteers that works tirelessly to support the organization and its mission.

“We rescue dogs who are ‘at risk’ in shelters throughout the Central Texas area and provide an array of support for every one of the dogs in our care,” Gillen said.

Services and duties include full vaccinations, care and treatment for heartworm-positive dogs, spaying and neutering, applicant vetting, and adopter followups. The rescue also lets people return adopted dogs under certain circumstances in order to find them a more suitable home.

During a dog’s stay with Highland Lakes Canine Rescue, staff and volunteers ensure it is in optimum health before it is put up for adoption. Every dog receives the veterinary care, rehabilitation, and training it needs to find the right forever home. The organization’s foster families provide special, focused care in a home environment.

Once a dog comes under the rescue’s care, Gillen said it will never be euthanized due to length of stay, space limitations, treatable medical or behavioral issues, or inconvenience.

“Unless a dog develops a terminal medical condition or a serious, uncorrectable behavioral issue that makes it genuinely not adoptable, the dogs stay in our shelter until they find a forever home,” Gillen added.

At any given time, Highland Lakes Canine Rescue has 15-23 dogs in its shelter and additional dogs living with foster families. Since its inception, the organization has rescued, fostered, and placed hundreds of dogs.

Highland Lakes Canine Rescue funding comes primarily from business and individual donations as well as sponsorships and fundraisers.

“Without them, HLCR could not serve Central Texas and rescue homeless dogs in so much need of our care,” Gillen added.

Go to highlandlakescaninerescue.org for more information or to see adoptable dogs.

