New Marble Falls girls soccer coach knows how to rebuild

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Athletic Director Rick Hoover was looking for someone to offer stability and help rebuild the Marble Falls High School girls soccer program.

He found that, and more, in Samara Weinstein, who is taking over as head coach for the Lady Mustangs, coming from Douglas MacArthur High School in San Antonio.

“It’s a good hire for our program,” Hoover said.

Weinstein officially joined the Marble Falls High School staff on August 1.

The athletic director wanted someone who knows the challenges of the job, instills a work ethic in their players, and believes building a successful high school program means starting from the ground up with area youth teams.

Hoover, who is also the head coach of the boys soccer team, already knew Weinstein.

“She has run programs like ours before that need rebuilding,” he said.

The Lady Mustangs haven’t advanced to the playoffs since the area round in 2010 and have had four head coaches in the past several years. Most of them coached other sports and had to learn soccer on the job, Hoover added.

“It’s been a carousel of coaches who have come and gone for years,” he said. “It’s been awhile since they’ve had a true soccer coach in that position.”

Prior to her two years at MacArthur, Weinstein spent a decade as the head coach at Boerne Champion. While there, she guided the Lady Chargers to three state tournaments and several regional tournaments. Overall, she has been coaching and teaching for almost two decades.

Before her career began, she played soccer at Centenary College of Louisiana and completed her degree in exercise sports science at Texas Tech University.

In Weinstein, according to Hoover, the district has hired a proven winner who is up for the challenge of building a successful and confident program.

Weinstein replaces Corey Maxwell, who took an assistant girls soccer coaching position at Austin Westlake to be closer to his family.

jfierro@thepicayune.com