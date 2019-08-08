Marble Falls football team starts learning Slot-T offense

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Marble Falls High School football coaching staff had plenty of reason to cheer on the Mustangs during practice August 8.

The players learned four new plays for the new Slot-T offense and executed them with the proper tempo and precision and without errors.

That highlighted a week in which players have enthusiastically embraced the new offense, have told those close to them how much they like it, and have assured fans this team will be better than people think.

“They’re getting it smooth and fast,” head coach Brian Herman said.

Herman, who is leading his first Mustangs fall training camp, said the athletes have indicated as much to him based on the way they’re practicing.

“One hundred percent,” he said referring to how much effort the players are putting in toward the Slot-T. “The buy-in is there. The effort is there, the focus is there, the buy-in seems to be there for sure.”

About the only concern is the players’ knowledge of the offense, he said, and that’s because there are several plays that still need to be installed. That will take a few more weeks, the coach added.

Coaches are purposely taking their time in teaching those plays so they’re not overwhelming and confusing players.

The Mustangs will face one team in a scrimmage — Liberty Hill — and two in pre-district — Fischer Canyon Lake and Geronimo Navarro — that run the Slot-T offense and have been for a long time. Herman hopes his athletes will see firsthand what at Slot-T offense can do and its benefits when they know every part of this style of playing.

Currently, coaches have divided practices into three sections. Players will spend 40 percent of the time learning the defense, 40 percent learning the offense, and 20 percent learning special teams.

Marble Falls begins the 2019 season at home against Canyon Lake on Friday, August 30. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

