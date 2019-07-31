Balcones Canyonlands refuge sets dove, deer hunting dates

The Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge has announced hunting dates for dove and white-tailed deer this fall.

The refuge offers dove hunting the first four days of the regular season, which opens September 1. Dove hunting is from noon to sunset those four days.

A $20 permit fee — cash only — is good for all four afternoon hunts. Permits are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis and are available at the dove hunt units. Payment is through an honor system.

Approximately 279 acres are open for dove hunting at a specific location off Travis County Road 286. A map to the site is available on the Balcones Canyonlands refuge website. Along with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department regulations, the refuge follows other federal rules. Those can be found on the refuge’s website.

The refuge also opens for limited white-tailed deer hunting.

Hunt dates are:

November 15-17 for a youth hunt

November 22-24 for General Hunt 1

December 6-8 for General Hunt 2

December 13-15 for General Hunt 3

The Big Game Hunt fee is $80, and handled through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department drawn hunt webpage.

Permits fro white-tailed deer hunting are issued through a public lottery draw conducted by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Call the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge at (512) 339-9432 for more information. Headquarters are located at 24518 RR 1431 east of Marble Falls.

