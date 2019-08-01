Back-to-school checklist before the first day of class

It feels like summer break just started, but school supplies are out at local stores and the first day of class is quickly approaching.

Highland Lakes school districts are preparing much like parents and students. Time is ticking away, but you still have a little more than a week to almost two weeks to get everything done.

First day of classes are:

• Llano Independent School District — Thursday, August 15

• Burnet Consolidated ISD — Monday, August 19

• Faith Academy of Marble Falls — Tuesday, August 20

• Marble Falls ISD — Wednesday, August 21

Parents and guardians: Registering your child for school, purchasing supplies, and updating your child’s immunizations should be on your back-to-school checklist.

Each school district has different registration dates and protocols, so contact yours directly. You can find registration information on the following webpages: Llano ISD, Marble Falls ISD, and Burnet CISD.

You can find school supplies lists for your child’s campus on these websites as well as at many local stores. And don’t forget the annual Back to School Blast for MFISD students at Marble Falls Middle School on August 3 and the Back to School Bonanza for BCISD students at the Burnet Fire Station on August 10. Free school supplies will be handed out to students while supplies last.

Parents or guardians also should make sure their child’s immunizations are up to date as required by the state of Texas. Officials recommend taking care of immunizations at least a week before the first day of school.

Bottom line: Don’t wait until the last minute to check these tasks off your list. The less stressed you are on your child’s final days of summer break, the less stressed they’ll be on that first day.

