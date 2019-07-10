Robert E. Bender Jr., 63, died July 6, 2019

Robert “Bob” E. Bender Jr. was born on February 13, 1956, in Groom, Texas, to Robert Bender Sr. and Shirley Joann Bender. He spent his childhood growing up in Sennfeld, Germany, and throughout the United States. Bob attended Lampasas High School and graduated in 1974.

Bob joined the Air Force after he graduated where he was on the flight line as an aircraft mechanic. After the Air Force, he began working for Brown and Root as an equipment operator and project foreman. He then moved on to be a superintendent for Price Construction. His love of machinery and attention to detail continuously moved him further and further up the chain of command where he became the vice president of Bay Maintenance Company in the early 1990s.

Bob’s love of dirt work and highway construction eventually led to the opening of his own highway and utility construction company, MB Bender Company, in 1999. From the time he began his career, he was continuously recognized for his work, receiving many awards — the one he was most proud of coming from the Texas Department of Transportation.

During his time running MB Bender Company, he was also heavily involved in his community, serving on the Kingsland water board as well as the Llano school board. He was even given the honor of presenting his youngest daughter, Kourtni, her high school diploma at her graduation.

Through the years, Bob left the highway construction field and moved into oil and gas, where he returned to Price Construction to be a manager for the energy division. Bob had found a new love of pipeline construction and went on to earn his NACE I as well as a Pipeline Welder Inspectors certification. Bob later became the chief inspector for the BridgeTex pipeline that spanned over 45 miles.

Bob was looked up to by many and was always known for his stories and jokes. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many.

Bob is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary Beth; father, Robert Bender Sr.; sons, Robert and Kelly Bender; daughter Kourtni Ince and husband Justin; granddaughters Ashley Bender, Jazzy Bender, and Maisyn Ince; as well as sister Shirley Willis and husband Jack and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Joann Bender; daughter Kristi Bender; as well as his beloved aunts Nancy Thompson and Donna Cotter.

A celebration of life will be held on July 13, from 11 AM to 1 PM at Hill Country Fellowship, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet, TX 78611.