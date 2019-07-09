Millie Faye Johnson Ward died July 5, 2019

Millie Faye Johnson Ward, born July 20, 1922, went to be with the Lord peacefully and surrounded by loved ones in her home Friday, July 5, 2019 at 2:44 AM.

Millie is survived by granddaughter Starla Hicks and fiancé Jared Dishman and their children, Kaleigh and Garrett Hicks and Noah Dishman. She also leaves behind Peggy Ward; daughter Lisa and husband Joe Luton; daughter Amber Knippa and husband Clay and their daughter Kate; daughter Maryann Rubio and husband Jordan and their son Luke; as well as numerous nephews and their families.

Millie also leaves behind a dear and close friend, June Payne, who stood by her side for many years and through her final moments. June was always a topic of conversation and someone Millie truly loved.

Millie came from the original Tow family that formed the town of Tow, Texas. She was a major contributor to the Lakeshore Library in Buchanan Dam. She, along with her son Randall, purchased and donated the land for the Tow Cemetery. She always donated to the Tow Volunteer Fire Department as well as the overall community. Millie worked and was part of one of the original Tow ranches recognized by the Family Land and Heritage Program in 2001.

Millie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Forest “Cotton” Ward; their two sons, Vernon Ray and Randall Dean Ward; her parents, Ella May Tow Johnson and James Harvey Johnson; and siblings JT Johnson and Barbara Allen.

Millie enjoyed spending quality time with her family, extended family, and close friends. She loved ranching and being around her cows and kitty cats. She shared amazing stories and truly lived an amazing and blessed life.

A casual viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 9 from 5-7 PM at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 10 AM at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, 2800 Hancock Drive in Austin.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.