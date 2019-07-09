Clyde Mordica III, 80, died July 3, 2019

Clyde Mordica III passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Pleasanton, Texas, at the age of 70. He was born July 5, 1948, in Fredericksburg, Texas, to Clyde Earl Mordica Jr. and Louise (Leifeste). Clyde was a resident of Pleasanton for 1½ years since coming from Buchanan Dam and Austin. He was a member of the Cowboy Fellowship in Jourdanton, Texas, and was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, Louise Leifeste Mordica and Clyde Earl Mordica Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Teri Wright Mordica; two sons, Clyde Mordica IV and wife Shelly Walker Mordica and Jeffrey Dean Mordica and wife Amanda Mints Mordica; and four grandchildren, Clyde Mordica V, Cody Walker Mordica, Clayton Everett Mordica, and Ashtyn Grace Mordica.

A funeral service will be held Monday, July 8, at 11 AM at Trinity United Methodist Church in Castell with the Reverend Michael Wiggins officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity United Methodist Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Charles Birk, Tim Leifeste, Vernon Farmer, Drake Farmer, Michael Leifeste, Todd Eathorne, Clyde Mordica V, Cody Walker Mordica, and Clayton Everett Mordica.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cowboy Fellowship Building Fund, PO Box 68, Pleasanton, TX 78064.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.