Catherine Hope McCarty, 97, of Burnet died July 5, 2019

Catherine Hope McCarty, 97, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 5, 2019. Hope maintained an apartment in Burnet, where she enjoyed living independently with the caring support of her friends and family.

Hope was born on January 11, 1922, to Leta Mae and Andrew Dorman Henderson in Kingsland, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters: JoAnn Farris and Elaine Pfeifer. She is survived by daughter Debbie Slangal and husband Charlie, son Lee McCarty, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Hope was a censor of letters soldiers sent and received during World War II. She also trained as a hair dresser. Her dream was to become a nurse. At age 50, she earned her LVN at Shepherd Hospital in Burnet. She scored the highest grade on the state licensing exam that year. As a nurse, she was was excited to be a part of the research department at a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and in the ER department in a hospital in San Antonio.

Hope loved to travel and took trips with her aunt, sister, and cousin in her van. They camped in many states and made several trips to Maine.

Hope was a lifelong member of the Buchanan Arts and Crafts Gallery. She learned how to paint landscapes and enjoyed teaching others how to paint with oil. She gave away and sold many small paintings over the years. In her 80s, she baked 17 pies for the annual Christmas bazaar.

Hope donated her body for medical research to the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. A memorial service will be held on her birthday, January 11, 2020.