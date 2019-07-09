Darvis Andrew Deskins of Meadowlakes died July 2, 2019

Darvis Andrew Deskins was born January 21, 1935, in Caddo Mills, Texas, to Frank and Thelma Deskins. He was the youngest of five sibiings, who preceded him in death.

Darv graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956. He worked for several companies that led to relocations from Texas to California, back to Texas, then to Michigan, and finally to retire in Meadowlakes, Texas.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Glenna; daughter and son-in-law Allison and David Sava; son Scott and wife Laura Deskins, four grandsons, Scott Deskins Jr. and wife Mary Catherine, Matthew, William and Ben; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Charlie, who was Darv’s ” best buddy.”

He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls. In the church, Darv served on several committees over the past 21 years. He also served on the Meadowlakes POA. Darv’s favorite pasttime was playing golf in Meadowlakes with all his buddies.

The family wishes to acknowledge the care and support of several places: Encompass Home Health, Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet, St. David’s on 32nd Street in Austin, and the exceptional care by Altus Hospice and Kingsland Hills Care Center in his final days.

Arrangements are being handled by the Neptune Society, which has also done an exceptional job.

A celebration of life service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls at 3 PM on Sunday, July 28. Interment will be at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on July 29.

In lieu of flowers, the Deskins family requests that contributions be made to First United Methodist Church’s Helping Fund, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive, Marble Falls, TX 78654. This fund provides help to so many people and was very dear to Darv’s heart.