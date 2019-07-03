City office schedules and trash pickup week of July 4

City halls across the Highland Lakes are observing the Fourth of July national holiday on Thursday. And while most will reopen on Friday, July 5, for regular business hours, one will not.

Granite Shoals city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The holiday has a limited impact on local trash services.

Below are a list of city hall holiday operating hours and track pickup in the Highland Lakes:

• Bertram – Open Wednesday, July 3, from 8 AM to 5 PM; closed Thursday; reopens Friday, July 5, from 8 AM to 5 PM. Normal trash pickup on Wednesday and Friday.

• Burnet – Open Wednesday, July 3, from 8 AM to 5 PM; closed Thursday; reopens Friday, July 5, from 8 AM to 5 PM. Trash pickup normal throughout the week.

• Cottonwood Shores – Open Wednesday, July 3, from 8 AM to 5 PM; closed Thursday; reopens Friday, July 5, from 8 AM to 5 PM. Trash pickup will run as normal.

• Granite Shoals – Open Wednesday, July 3, from 8 AM to 5 PM; closed Thursday and Friday. Trash pickup will run as normal. In addition, Friday, July 5, is bulk trash pickup day. Residents can put their unwanted furniture, mattresses, and appliances without Freon where they normally put their trash bins. Appliances must be marked that Freon has been removed. Brush must be 3 feet or shorter and bundled together to be removed. No construction materials will be picked up.

• Horseshoe Bay – Open Wednesday, July 3, from 8 AM to 5 PM; closed Thursday; reopens Friday, July 5, from 8 AM to 5 PM. Trash pickup will run as normal.

• Llano – Open Wednesday, July 3, from 8 AM to 3 PM; closed Thursday; reopens Friday, July 5, from 8 AM to 5 PM. Trash pickup normal throughout the week.

• Marble Falls – Open Wednesday, July 3, from 8 AM to 5 PM; closed Thursday; reopens Friday, July 5, from 8 AM to 5 PM. Residents who have their trash picked up on Thursday are advised to put their bins on the street to be picked up as normal. If trash isn’t picked Thursday, it will be on Friday.

• Meadowlakes – Open Wednesday, July 3, from 8 AM to 4 PM; closed Thursday; reopens Friday, July 5, from 8 AM to 4 PM. Trash pickup on Friday will run as normal.

