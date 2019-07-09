County to trade road repairs for Kingsland park water access

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

With the recent re-opening of Kingsland Community Park, Llano County commissioners voted narrowly to enter a Memorandum of Understanding with the park’s trustee in order to access water for public purposes.

For park access to get water from the lake, the Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce — the park’s trustee — will receive assistance from the county for periodic repairs to the portion of Williams Street from Stacey Street to the beginning of the concrete boat ramp.

The agreement states the county will provide labor and equipment and the chamber will supply materials or pay for the cost of the road repair materials.

The court voted 3-2 to pass the MOU agreement July 8 with Precinct 2 Commissioner Linda Raschke and Precinct 1 Commissioner Peter Jones voting against.

Raschke and Jones opposed the agreement for two reasons. One is that the section of road in the MOU has not been accepted into the county’s road maintenance system. The other reason for the commissioners’ concern is that the county could be held liable for potholes and road damage caused by heavy traffic to the boat ramp.

“Constant maintenance is going to be required, even if we’re not getting water,” Raschke said.

The MOU states that both parties on an annual basis will evaluate the agreement and “revise and develop new plans or goals as appropriate.”

Also, the MOU may be terminated from either party at any time and for any reason, or for no reason.

In another item from the agenda, commissioners voted to table a request for a tiny home development in Kingsland.

Ken Gray, developer of Boxwood Tiny Home Community, brought an “RV Park Plan” to the court and faced opposition from residents and property owners who didn’t know the agenda item was about a tiny home community. The county’s development codes don’t have a specific tiny home section, so discussion among commissioners was about how to fit the request into subdivision or RV ordinances.

“Counties all over Texas are facing the same problems,” Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham said. “There’s no clear-cut definition of where a tiny home fits into all this.”

Commissioner Jones originally made a motion to remove the item from the agenda, which would require the developer to start the entire process over to get the development back on the agenda. Precinct 3 Commissioner Mike Sandoval got Jones to amend his motion to table it for the next meeting.

Matthew Rienstra, first assistant county attorney, told commissioners two weeks would be enough time to have answers on how best to fit a tiny home development into the county’s development ordinances.

Gray said after the meeting that his goal is to have the site, an empty lot between Magnolia Street and houses on Ridgeview Drive, “ready for occupancy by the end of the year.”

Gray said in the meeting that the plan for the lot is to have eight spaces available to lease to people who own a tiny home to place on the property.

“We are excited to bring the Boxwood Tiny Home Community to this centrally located part of Kingsland,” Gray wrote in an email. “It is planned as a small, tasteful, restricted long-term housing development and an opportunity for quality affordable homeownership. We feel it is an ideal use of the land and harmoniously fits in with the integrity of the adjacent business and residential neighbors.”

