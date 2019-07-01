LCRA accepting grant applications from nonprofits through July 31

After awarding more than $470,000 in grants, the Lower Colorado River Authority is looking for more projects to support through its Community Development Partnership Program.

The LCRA is accepting applications for community development projects through July 31, with grants available up to $50,000.

Most of the grants are for $25,000 or less, but every cycle includes two or three grants up to $50,000.

Eligible organizations include volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, local governments, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums, and other nonprofit organizations. For-profit entities, individuals, professional associations, and nonprofits with limited group memberships are not eligible for community development grants.

Grant applications are available at the CDPP website.

In the last round of grants, the LCRA helped fund 22 community projects, including ones in Kingsland, Burnet, and Hoover’s Valley.