Principal of the Year picked to lead Burnet Middle School

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Burnet school district officials found an experienced principal to take over the reins at Burnet Middle School with the selection of Jeremy LeJeune.

LeJeune served as principal of Dessau Middle School in Pflugerville Independent School District for the past four years. During that time, Dessau Middle School was an AVID National Demonstration School, an honor that less than 2 percent of schools with AVID programs achieve. AVID stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination, a program geared toward a “more equitable, student-centered approach” to learning and achievement.

As an AVID district, Burnet Independent Consolidated School District’s goal is to increase the number of students who go on to higher education.

“Jeremy’s student-focused approach to leadership, and his experience in collaboratively creating systems and structures to support teachers and student learning, makes him a great fit for Burnet Middle School,” said BCISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett. “He believes that all students are capable of reaching success, and we are certain he will do an outstanding job of building on the excellence of Burnet Middle School.”

Prior to LeJeune’s stint at Dessau, he served six years as the Pflugerville High School assistant principal.

His list of honors include being named the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals Region 13 Middle School Principal of the Year during the 2018-19 school year and previously the TASSP Region 13 Assistant Principal of the Year.

LeJeune takes over for former Burnet Middle School Principal Steve Grant, who is moving to the Houston area with his family due to his wife accepting a position with Galena Park ISD.

“I want to thank Steve for his outstanding leadership of Burnet Middle School and for the care and concern that he has demonstrated for the campus during this transition,” McBurnett added.

editor@thepicayune.com