20-year-old man killed in Lake LBJ boating accident

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens are investigating a Lake LBJ boating accident that took the life of a Sugarland man.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:30 PM on June 26 on the Colorado arm of Lake LBJ near the Legends community. The Crown Line runabout boat was carrying nine people when it crashed.

A man identified as 20-year-old Robert Platt Jr. died. No other injuries were reported.

Game wardens were continuing to process the scene and interview the other occupants of the boat as of June 27 to determine what happened. An autopsy has been ordered on the deceased.

