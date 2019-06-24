Patricia Ann Rogers of Llano died June 22, 2019

Our sweet mother, Patricia Ann Rogers, fell asleep in death on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Mom was born in Devine, Texas, on August 30, 1931, to William Travis and Myrtie (Murphy) Mangum. Her family moved to Llano around 1949, where she first met George. Sixty days and one promissory note later, he became her husband. They were married for almost 65 years.

She was a woman of elegance and beauty, known for her hospitality. From humble beginnings picking cotton (well, just long enough to earn a quarter to go to the movies), she became the personal chef to Steve Martin and Roger Staubach, among others. She most enjoyed cooking for her family and friends like Aunt Carol, Hoyle and Annie, Dan and Renee, the Hensleys and the Montgomerys.

Her talents included designing and sewing clothes for us throughout our lives. Her appearance was always impeccable, as if she had just stepped out of a band box. Her love and generosity engulfed any who were around her, whether they be friend or stranger. The most important part of her life was coming to know her God, Jehovah, symbolizing her dedication to Him by baptism in 1958 at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

George and she became known in the community as faithful Jehovah’s Witnesses. They passed this love on to us as well. Mom’s conviction in God‘s promise of the resurrection gave her a sure hope of welcoming back all those she had lost in death. As her present life drew to a close, she was strengthened by this wonderful assurance that death is not the end. Rather, she would sleep and await the time when Revelation 21:3, 4 would be fulfilled, “and death will be no more.”

The stories we remember are too numerous to recount. The laughter, the love, her beautiful smile — these are the memories that we hold dear. She lived her life the same way she loved: without limits. We cannot wait for the day when we will see her again. We know her arms will open wide and her laughter will ring out, “Yucca good to see you, my girls!” (Family joke.)

Mom was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; her brothers, Jerry and James Mangum; sister, Dorothy Drattlo; and son-in-law Bill Barrett.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Wootan and husband Terry, Patti Browning and husband Randy, and Becky Barrett, all of Llano; grandchildren, Chad Wootan and wife Darla, Jason Wootan and wife Megan, Britany Owens, Justin Browning and wife Shawna, Josh Campbell, and Casey and Spencer Willmon; great-grandchildren, Blaine and Kalen Wootan, Kennedy, Seth and Payton Wootan, Megan and Cooper Owens, Westyn Campbell, and Memphis Schumann.

