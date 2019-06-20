Margaret E. Austin, 92, of Seadrift died June 17, 2019

Margaret E. Austin, 92, of Seadrift, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1927, in Mound, Illinois, to Roland Campbell and Grace Isenberger Campbell. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose family was blessed with her unconditional love and support.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Taylor (Ronald) of Seadrift; sons, Mike Austin (Adrienne) of Katy, David Austin (Kathy) of Port Lavaca, and Robert Austin (Leslie) of Victoria; sister Shirley Amthor of San Angelo; brother Edward Campbell of San Saba; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She loved traveling to her hometown of Llano to visit her family. She, her sisters, and mother were notorious for being able to carry on five separate conversations at the same time, and they all knew the full content of each of those five conversations.

She had a passion for painting seascapes, sewing, creating and building things, flower gardening, a love for her dogs, and worked hard to achieve her education after her children were born. When asked, Margaret was quick to say her greatest achievements of all were her children.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chuck Austin; sisters Evelyn Harned and Dorothy Murchison; and brothers Roland Campbell Jr. and Larry Campbell.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, from 6-8 PM at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 22, at 10 AM at the funeral home with interment to follow in the family plot at Llano City Cemetery.

If you wish, donations may be sent to: Hospice of South Texas, 605 Locust Ave., Victoria, TX 77901, or Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 110 E. 42nd St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.