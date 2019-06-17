Wilda M. Haggerton, 79, of Llano died June 16, 2019

Wilda M. Haggerton passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Marble Falls, Texas, at the age of 79. She was born in Nueces County to Monroe Ace Bowen and Veramae (Rutherford). Wilda was a lifetime resident of Llano. She enjoyed reading and cooking. One of her most favorite pastimes was driving around the Hill Country.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe Ace Bowen and Veramae (Rutherford), and brother Willie Jewel Bowen.

Wilda is survived by her son, John E. Haggerton Jr. of Llano; daughter, Regena Gray and husband Darrell of Llano; and brothers Farlyn Bowen of Llano, Dean Bowen of Sanford, Virginia, and Lee Bowen of Lexington, Oklahoma.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.