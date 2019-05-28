Veragene Immel Becker, 92, of Llano died May 24, 2019

Veragene “Gene” Immel Becker of Llano, Texas, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born to Ollie (Walker) and Edgar Immel on November 5, 1926, in Crews, Texas.

She liked to sew, read, and do crafts and loved cats! Gene was a member of Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her four husbands; her parents; brother Roy Immel; son Robert Sudyka; and a granddaughter.

Gene is survived by her daughters, Ardith Becker Shea and husband Joseph of Llano and LaNin Becker Fisher and husband Robert of Hughson, California; sons Steven Sudyka and wife Annette of Kerrville, Texas, and Richard Becker and wife June of Cypress, Texas; daughter-in-law Karen (Janie) Sudyka of Gulfport, Mississippi; and 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15, at Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church in Llano at 3 PM with the Rev. Leslie Tomlinson officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 397, Llano, TX 78643, or the American Cancer Society at 2433 Ridgepoint Drive, Suite B, Austin, TX 78754.

Memorial service arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Hom of Llano. Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.