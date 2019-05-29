George Edward Welder, 92, of Kingsland died May 27, 2019

George Edward “Ed” Welder, 92, died suddenly and peacefully at his home in Kingsland, Texas, on May 27, 2019. He was born in East Orange, New Jersey, to Marjorie Howard Welder (Peters) and Frank A. Welder Jr.

His childhood was spent on the Guadalupe River in Victoria, Texas, where he also attended St. Joseph’s and Pattie Regan High School. He graduated from Brenham High in Brenham, Texas.

In his pursuit of higher education, he graduated from the University of Texas in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science in geology and the University of Colorado in 1954 with a Master of Science in geology.

In 1945, he enlisted in the US Navy and served as a radar man until his honorable discharge in 1946.

Ed worked for several companies, including Humble Oil, but his career was centered for 30 years with the United States Geological Survey, where he was a senior geologist/hydrologist. He published numerous professional reports based on his work in Wyoming as well as Roswell and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

After returning to Kingsland, he enjoyed bay fishing in his boat “The Tub” and “digging” with others at the Nightingale Archaeology Center. He was a supportive member of the Friends of the Kingsland Library and helped deliver Meals on Wheels.

Ed met and married Polly Anne Whitten in Austin on July 16, 1960. They enjoyed almost 59 years of a true partnership and deep love. Their marriage was made complete with the births of son Carl Daniel and daughter Adrienne Anne.

His love of family, nature, and all animals was deep and caring. Sitting on the deck overlooking Lake LBJ with Anne, his children, dog Cindy, family, and friends brought him great joy.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Peters; stepfather, Carl Peters; birth father, Frank A Welder; and brother, Frank A. Welder III. He is survived by his wife, Anne; son, Carl of Austin; daughter, Adrienne Anne of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; sister-in-law, Jean Welder; niece Maureen Mabry (Rick); and nephews Brian Welder (Nancy) and Shawn Welder and their sons, all of Colorado.

He will be greatly missed by brother-in-law Ben Whitten (Roberta), niece Susan Graber (Blair) of Memphis, Tennessee, and numerous friends.

A private memorial will be held at the family home at a later date.

Remembrances may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.

If you wish, donations may be sent to:

Hill Country Humane Society

9150 RR 1431 West

Buchanan Dam, TX 78609

Or:

Friends of the Kingsland Library

PO Box 1044

Kingsland, TX 78639

