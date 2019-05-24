Charles Vernace Christensen, 90, of Kingsland died May 22, 2019

Charles Vernace Christensen passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his home in Kingsland, Texas.

Charles was born in Big Piney, Wyoming, on October 1, 1928, to Nelse Peter Christensen and Anna (Struve) Christensen. He married Shirley Lee Kilgore on June 8, 1957, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They had one child, Candice Lois Christensen.

Charles was an avid pilot. He flew for El Paso Natural Gas from September 1, 1955, through December 31, 1985. EPNG was acquired by Burlington Resources, from where he retired on May 31, 1989. His love for flying was consistently conveyed in all of his wonderful stories.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Kilgore) Christensen; parents, Nelse and Anna (Struve) Christensen; sister Irma (Christensen) Grant; and brother-in-law Johnnie Grant.

He is survived by his daughter, Candice (Christensen) Stratton and her husband, Sammy Stratton; three grandchildren and spouses, Jeremy and Mayra Stratton, Jaclyn and Justin Skinner, and Jordan and Millie Stratton; two great-grandchildren, Maximus Stratton and Kennedy Stratton; nieces and nephews and their spouses, Gary and Sherry Grant, Johnnie and Maria Gloria Grant, Lou Ann and Bob Cropper, Cheryl and Pete Bean, and Krista and Patrick Rader and their children.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, June 1, at 11 AM at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park, 4219 Park Road 4 South near Burnet. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association as he would have preferred this to honor his wife.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Boulevard in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.