Slight delay in Lakeside Park work, but beach should be ready by early summer

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The conversion of all overhead utilities to underground along Buena Vista Drive has pushed the Phase 1A completion date of Lakeside Park upgrades, including a new beach area, from late May into early summer.

“There’s tons of coordination with Pedernales Electric Cooperative, the city, residents, and Myers Concrete Construction (the project’s general contractor),” said Robert Moss, Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department director.

He told the parks and recreation commission about the change March 4 during its regular meeting.

Myers Concrete Construction also changed the electrical work subcontractor, another factor in the completion delay, Moss said.

Still, residents should be able to enjoy the new beach by early summer, he said.

The projected cost of Phase 1A is a little more than $2.7 million.

“At this point, we’re on budget,” Moss said. “Sometimes, you hit unexpected costs, but we haven’t had any.”

While working on the project, crews came across a storm drain and a gas line they were’t expecting.

The storm drain is from the city pool that empties into Lake Marble Falls. The gas line services the kitchen stove and one of the heaters in Lakeside Pavilion.

Moss said the storm drain is being replaced because it’s still needed, while the gas line has been redirected.

