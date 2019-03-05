Granite Shoals man guilty in sexual assault of child case

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A Granite Shoals man’s text messages played a big role in his conviction on 17 counts of sexual assault of a child during his February trial.

A Burnet County jury recommended 48-year-old Jackie Lett be sentenced to 15 years in prison for two convictions and receive probation for the other 15 counts following a four-day trial that began Feb. 4. State District Judge Allan Garrett took the recommendation and “stacked” the two 15-year sentences. Lett will serve them back to back before any probation term starts.

Lett sexually assaulted a teen girl for approximately five months in 2017, according to the prosecution’s case.

The Burnet County District Attorney’s Office stated that after the girl made an outcry once she felt safe to do so, Lett sent a number of “incriminating text messages to the victim’s mother taking responsibility for the offenses.”

Those text messages became a major part of the prosecution’s case.

Burnet County Assistant District Attorneys Amanda Dillon and Erin Toolan prosecuted the case.

“Jackie Lett is a sexual predator that used the innocent trust of a child for his own needs,” Dillon said. “The victim was brave enough to come forward with the report of her sexual abuse. Without her personal strength, we would not have been able to bring this abuser to justice. We are grateful for this hard work of the Granite Shoals Police Department and multiple additional investigators on the case. We are proud that the jury held Lett accountable for what he did.”

editor@thepicayune.com