Adele Ruth Dickey Wilkin, 92, of Burnet died Feb. 28, 2019

Adele Ruth Dickey Wilkin, 92, of Burnet passed away February 28, 2019. She was a resident of Burnet for over 50 years.

Adele was born in Dallas (Oak Cliff) on Feb 1, 1927. She attended high school in Forney, Texas, where she was salutatorian of her class. Afterward, she attended Texas State College for Women in Denton before transferring to the University of Texas at Austin, where she majored in journalism.

Adele met Bob Wilkin at the university, and they were married in 1947. They eventually settled in Bastrop with their two young sons, Mike and Mark. Jeff was born in 1956. Dele also worked outside the home as a medical transcriptionist, taught Sunday School, and sang in the choir at First United Methodist Church of Bastrop.

In 1968, the family moved to Burnet. Adele was a board member for the Friends of the Herman Brown Free Library for many years and served as president for a time. In 1983, a group including Alice Leech, Yvonne Evans, Eunice Anthony, and Adele came up with an idea for a thrift shop to supplement the budget of the library. And so the Burnet Library Thrift Shop was born.

Adele was also an active member of First United Methodist Church of Burnet for many years where both Bob and Dele sang in the choir early on. In later years, they enjoyed traveling with friends and relatives, including cross-country road trips and cruises around the world. But the time she spent with her granddaughters was what she loved the most.

Adele was preceded in death by her grandaughter Jody Lynn Wilkin; sons Mark Alan Wilkin and Robert Michael Wilkin; and her husband of 69 years, Robert Francis Wilkin. She is survived by her dear sister, Barbara Nehring of El Paso; son Jeff Wilkin of Richardson, Texas, and granddaughters Kelly Wilkin of Richardson and Jessica Wilkin of Houston.

The Wilkin family would like to acknowledge some of Adele’s close Burnet friends: Evelyn Sandner, Alice Leech, Helen Frady, Winifred Rhoden, and Lavonna Fox. The family would also like to thank the great staff and management at Country Oaks Assisted Living, who helped make Adele’s last three years fun. God bless!

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Burnet.

Condolences may be offered at clementswilcoxburnet.com.