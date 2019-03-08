Theodore Nelson Phillips, 84 of Kingsland died March 5, 2019

Theodore Nelson Phillips, 84 of Kingsland, Texas, passed away March 5, 2019. He was born to Harry Davy and Helen Ann (Gammill) Phillips on February 11, 1935, in Cambridge, Nebraska.

Ted spent 20 years serving in the U.S. Air Force in club management. He was stationed at bases in Georgia, France, Greenland, Texas, Italy, and his final assignment, Mississippi. After his military retirement, Ted and Lorene settled in the Texas Hill Country town of Kingsland in 1975. Ted then went to work as a sales representative for the Stein Lumber company for several years. When he left Stein’s, he had his own lawn care business, where he worked for another 15 years.

Ted was a faithful member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Kingsland. He loved fishing, was a very good bowler, and enjoyed his woodworking projects.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lorene Phillips of Kingsland, Texas; daughters, Jane McCarthy of Tacoma, Washington, and Mary Mays and husband Mike of Amboy, Illinois; sons, David Phillips and wife Theresa of Great Falls, Montana, and T.W. Phillips and wife Joanne of Kingsland, Texas; grandchildren, Buddy Willis, Matthew Willis, Julie Mandrik, Eric Mays, Stephanie Mays, Adam Mays, B.J. Holson, Daniel McCarthy, Edmund McCarthy and Maire Neelis. Numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends also survive him.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, his six older siblings, and his good buddy Emmitt.

The family will have a private service at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park in Burnet, Texas, at a later date. In lieu of flowers and food, the family requests that condolences be made at PutnamCares.com.

Ted’s care entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008.