Robert Sewell Combs Jr., 84, of Kingsland died Feb. 17, 2019

Robert Sewell Combs Jr., 84, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away February 17, 2019. He was born to Robert Sr. and Nola Elizabeth (Durflinger) Combs on July 13, 1934, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1951-1964. He lied about his age and joined at sixteen and rose to the rank of captain before his honorable discharge.

Bob met his wife Gail when the two of them lived in California. After getting married, they traveled extensively in their motorhome while living in California, Georgia, and New Mexico, before settling in Kingsland in 2004.

Bob was a great communicator; he loved meeting and talking to new people everywhere he went, from people in his neighborhood to H-E-B, even random people from the many trips across country in the motorhome. He never met a stranger. He loved his grandchildren very much and was quick to brag on them and pull out and show the many photographs he kept in his wallet.

He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-two years, Gail Combs of Kingsland; daughter, Rebecca Piper of Leander, Texas; stepdaughters, Elizabeth Umbach of The Woodlands, Texas, and Kathleen Triolo of Charlottesville, Virginia; and grandchildren, Stephen Piper, Morghan Piper, Gray Umbach, Brynn Gray, and Michael Triolo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Bob’s care is entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. An online guest register may be signed at putnamcares.com.