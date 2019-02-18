Glen N. Schneider, 77, of Llano died Feb. 12, 2019

Glen “Glenny” N. Schneider, 77, of Llano, Texas, was called home unexpectedly February 12, 2019.

There will be a celebration of his life on March 2 at 4 p.m. at Castell General Store.

Glen was the son of Mary Opal and Oscar F. Schneider, born October 8, 1941, in Llano, Texas. He graduated from Llano High School and afterward started working for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. On February 4, 1964, he was called to service in the U.S. Army. Upon his release on February 3, 1966, he returned to the parks and wildlife department for 30 years.

He had a great love for all things wildlife and ranching. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family, telling stories and playing guitar. He was an avid horse race fan and one-time owner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar F. Schneider and Mary Opal (Smith) Schneider, and wife, Barbara (Koelzer) Schneider.

He is survived by his son, Brian N. Schneider and wife Michele; brother L.C. Schneider; granddaughter Jessica Floyd and husband Shyler; and great-grandchildren, Maycee Floyd, Easton Floyd, Ava Floyd, and Landon Floyd.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.